Al Day & Victor Sanders, Kevin Clark

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VICTOR SANDERS has been called “A master of mystery guitar.” His electric guitar and well-equipped pedalboard create sounds that are hard to believe come from a six-string guitar. His playing strives to combine playful imagination with atmospheric textures, and a well-honed technique.

Victor was a founding member of the legendaryElectro-Folk-Experimental ensemble, “Care of the Cow”, sharing stages with Tom Waits, John Fahey, Tom Rush and many more. As a composer, he worked with Body Parts, an ensemble he created to work with the many talented choreographers and dancers in the Chicago Modern Dance scene. He has been a member of the bands Straightface, Night on Earth and The Hannah Frank Group.

Currently, Victor is known for his work accompanying Singer/songwriters, playing with contemporary artists such as Susan Abelson, Rachel Drew, Naomi Ashley, Heidi Serwer, Al Day, Ava Brennan, Christina Trulio, And guest artist with The Gunnelpumpers, The Neo-Psychedelic group, Whitewolfsonicprincess, and the eclectic Susan & Sons.

When not playing music, he can be found recording and producing other artists at his recording studio, Lakeside Media.

AL DAY has been hailed “Most Promising Songwriter” by Chicago Magazine and has appeared in clubs and colleges throughout the United States and on radio and TV shows such as WFMT’s “Midnight Special” and WTTW’s “Sound Stage.” In 1996, Al formed the Al Day Trio, which released the critically acclaimed CD “Guest House” in 2003. Al has collaborated with Hollywood composer and producer Jim Jacobsen in the group, Naked Davis Jr., with which he released the cutting-edge CD “Troubled.” In 2017, Al formed the jazz/spoken word group The Last Word with pianist Bob Long, poet Marc Kelly Smith and bassist/composer Doug Lofstrom. Beyond collaborating as a musician and writer with Last Word members, Al has written librettos for several of Lofstrom’s musical theater works, including the opera “Two Soldiers.”

Bass player Kevin Clark lives in Madison. He is a former member of the band Care of the Cow and the contra dance band the Last Gaspe’. Kevin currently plays with an assortment of bands, Trio Soleil, Hedgerow Dinkum, Doors of Perception ensemble, Onadare, and the Vieux Carre’.

“Everyday there is a song in my heart.”says all you need to know about Kevin.