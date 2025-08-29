Al Falaschi, Tim Whalen, John Christensen, Hannah Johnson, Ben Dameron

media release: Al Falaschi, vocals - Tim Whalen, piano - John Christensen, base - Hannah Johnson, drums - Ben Dameron, guitar

Sting is a Renaissance man -- singer, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, author, actor and activist. He defies categorization, deftly incorporating jazz, punk rock, folk and gospel, to create some of the best songs crafted in the last 40 years. Worthy of celebration, a group of Madison and Milwaukee's finest jazz musicians have banded together to pay tribute to Gordon Sumner, in an intimate jazz setting. Al Falaschi of Phat Phunktion and Steely Dane handles the vocals, backed by an all-star cast of monster musicians. Tim Whalen of Phat Phunktion and an amazing solo jazz career is on piano, John Christensen on bass, Hannah Johnson on drums, and Ben Dameron on guitar. It will be an evening of hits, deep cuts, and dazzling soloing.