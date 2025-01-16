Al Falaschi & Tim Whalen

media release: Al Falaschi and Tim Whalen have been a musical power duo since meeting at the University of Wisconsin and forming Phat Phunktion, a funk freight train that has traveled all over the world and amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify. But they also are true fans and students of jazz as well, and they are putting down their funk machines to perform vocal jazz standards, and modern standards from artists like Sting, and Steely Dan, in a relaxed atmosphere. In addition to his vocal work with Phat Phunktion, Falaschi also co-founded Steely Dane and is often seen moving from behind the saxophone, to behind the microphone. Growing up listening to his father’s Frank Sinatra’s records, Al has been a crooner in waiting. Whalen’s list of jazz piano accomplishments reads like a wrap sheet, even earning an Oscar for his work as an arranger. He has performed with David “Fathead” Newman, Fred Wesley, Jon Hendricks, Richard Davis, Clyde Stubblefield, and Ben Sidran, among many others.