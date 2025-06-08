media release: Under the artistic direction of playwright Marcia Jablonski, the Alley Stage Reading Series continues to provide a space for Midwestern playwrights to develop their work, receive valuable feedback, and collaborate with regional actors. Now in its fifth year, this series remains an integral part of Shake Rag Alley’s mission to cultivate creativity in our rural community.

We are thrilled to announce the playwrights selected for this year’s staged readings at Alley Stage, our intimate outdoor amphitheater.

These playwrights will bring their works-in-progress to life through a staged reading and audience talkback, with Shake Rag Alley providing a venue, casting support, and a post-performance reception.

Mark your calendars and join us for a summer of storytelling, where new works take shape under the glow of afternoon light in our historic quarry-turned-theater.

June 8:

Synopsis: In the future, AI will do everything for us . . . except make us happy. Al Gore Rhythm explores the current trajectory of humanity’s relationship with technology—specifically, the deeper integration of computer tech into daily life, the explosion of AI-generated content, and the ever more sophisticated software algorithms that increasingly affect the many aspects of human existence.

Phil Darg is the author of many plays and musicals including: Sasquatched! The Musical (NYMF 2013 Next Link); The Pound: A Musical for the Dogs (2017 Theatre Now New York Sound Bites); The ABC’s of LGBT at the Rainbow Valley B ‘n’ B (winner, 2020 Robert J. Pickering Award); The Diary of Anya Drozdova (O’Neill semi-finalist, 2023; Judith Royer Excellence in Playwriting Award, finalist); Evolution (winner, 2018 William Faulkner Literary Competition); Hyard Ed (finalist, B Street Theatre, 2019); Thespis (finalist, 2020 Tennessee Williams One-Act Play Contest; Hero (Alternative Theater, New York); Facility (2017 William Inge); ‘Til Death (Darkhorse Dramatists).

For more details about the series and upcoming performances, contact Executive Director Christina Kubasta at ckubasta@shakeragalley.org. See you at the stage!

If you’d like to join a cast, or perform music at a future Alley Stage event, please share your information here.