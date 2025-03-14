7 & 9:30 pm, 3/14-15. $28.

media release: Best known as the Senior Latino Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Al Madrigal has made a name for himself in stand-up comedy, acting and as a writer. He stars in the movie Night School with Kevin Hart, The Way Back with Ben Affleck and the upcoming Morbius for SONY with Jared Leto. On the TV side, Al was a series regular and writer on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and most recently worked as a writer, actor and producer on the CBS sitcom Broke. His critically acclaimed hour special, “Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy” premiered on Showtime in 2017. He is also the co founder of the All Things Comedy network, alongside fellow comic Bill Burr.