SOLD OUT: Alan Doyle, Adam Baldwin

Alan Doyle— actor, producer, best-selling author, and best-known as lead singer for Newfoundland’s beloved Great Big Sea these past 20+ years— hardly needs an introducDon. With five solo albums under his belt, Doyle has been touring the world with his ace six-piece band for the last decade. In late 2014, Doyle released his best-selling memoir Where I Belong, followed by A Newfoundlander In Canada released in October 2017, and All Together now released in November 2020. Amidst these projects, Doyle found Dme to write music for and appear on CBC’s Republic of Doyle, guest on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries, a role in 2014’s Winter’s Tale and 2010’s Robin Hood. With his 2022 live album “Here, Tonight” and a recent JUNO nominaDon for his 2021 album “Back to the Harbour”, Doyle chalks up a lot of where he is right now to luck. “I’m the luckiest guy I’ve ever even heard of,” he says. “This was all I ever wanted, a life in the music business, singing concerts.”

Doyle hails from PeZy Harbour, NL, and formed Great Big Sea in 1993 with Sean McCann, Bob HalleZ, and Darrell Power, in which they fused tradiDonal Newfoundland music with their own pop sensibiliDes. Their nine albums, double-disc hits retrospecDve, and two DVD releases have all been declared Gold or PlaDnum and have sold a combined 1.2 million copies in Canada.