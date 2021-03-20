ONLINE: Alan Dunbar

press release: Alan Dunbar has sung an incredibly wide range of music at Madison Opera since his debut as Alidoro in La Cenerentola in 2012. Audiences have enjoyed him in roles ranging from Papageno in The Magic Flute to Schaunaurd in La Bohème, Owen Hart in Dead Man Walking, and Joseph McCarthy in Fellow Travelers. Now the Minnesota baritone joins us for an intimate recital of his favorite music – some by composers you know, and some that will surprise you!

Continuing the success of our Digital Fall, we are embarking on a Digital Winter season that runs from January through March and includes the range of content that has become our (digital) signature.

We have an amazing roster of artists involved, including Emily Birsan, Alan Dunbar, Ben Edquist, Emily Glick, Robert Goderich, Kirsten Larson, Cecilia Violetta López, Sidney Outlaw, Karen Slack, and Andrew Wilkowske.

At just $50 per household, the Digital Winter Season is an opportunity to support artists, enjoy music, and connect to each other from the comfort of your home, even though we can't gather in person.

All content will be available to subscribers for one month from the "live" date, so you can watch at your leisure, and as often as you wish.