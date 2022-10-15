Discussing "Illuminations," short stories, on Crowdcast.

media release: From New York Times bestselling author Alan Moore-one of the most influential writers in the history of comics-"a wonderful collection, brilliant and often moving" (Neil Gaiman) which takes us to the fantastical underside of reality. Alan Moore will appear on Crowdcast to discuss Illuminations in conversation with Matt Bell. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-illuminations. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.