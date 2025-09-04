Alan Sparhawk
Shitty Barn, Spring Green 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: We're psyched to be bringing in the musician The New Yorker called "The Heart of Low." If you caught Low's show at the Barn back in 2014, you know all about Alan Sparhawk's masterful guitar work and now you can see how he's pushed the boundaries of his sound even further. This promises to be a memorable show you won't want to miss! Tickets on sale now, so act fast.
Info
Music