Alannah McCreedy

press release: Atlanta-based country musician Alannah McCready attended UW-Madison on a full athletic scholarship for women’s hockey. Alannah won two National Division 1 Championships as a goalie for the Badgers and played in two NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey National Championships, as well as the WCHA (league) championship. Her passion for music never left completely yet her involvement with the college and pro sports worlds did not allow a great deal of time to pursue other interests.

Upon graduating, McCready took a job doing PR for a sports management company in New York--and also, now free to do as she liked, began writing music again. Her uncle, a recording artist in Los Angeles, gave her a connection to a music producer in Nashville, who urged her to come visit and test out a few songs. To her delight, she was told by professionals that yes, she should be pursuing a professional musical path. She packed up her bags and moved south, and has been honing her craft ever since. Her first album, Love Hangover (“it was basically all about one very long relationship--the ups and downs”) was released in 2015, and McCready decided to take a different approach to the next release.

Ricochet Heart is Alannah’s sophomore release which will be out officially on April 27 and all of its tracks are either written or co-written by her. The first single and accompanying video for “Last Girl Standing” is a girl power meets whisky hour. There are many other stand out moments on the album, including the title track ​and the punchy​ first track “Enemies With Benefits."​

Select media quotes:

Wide Open Country -- "'Last Girl Standing' and its music video channel the sass and righteous anger of both Loretta Lynn and Carrie Underwood. It displays storytelling talents worthy of the former, yet fans of the latter can dance along."

The Daily Country -- "...her sophomore effort Ricochet Heart features ten original tracks, including lead single,“Last Girl Standing,”​ that blend soul, country, and pop in a way that emits a self-assuredness and strength. "

Colorado Springs Independent -- "Ricochet Heart...features a tight backup band and impressive arrangements, though McCready’s clever lyricism in tracks like “Enemies with Benefits” and “Last Girl Standing” is the real standout."

The Capital Times / Madison.com -- "Ricochet Heart...showcases her soulful vocals and confident, personal songwriting."