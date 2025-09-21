media release: The Alaya Project is the essential bridge between the intricate Carnatic style of Indian classical music and contemporary jazz and funk. Born in the cultural bastion of Oakland, California, The Alaya Project explores new textures and perspectives built over two decades of friendship, dialogue, and musical immersion across genres and continents. The driving hybrid kit grooves of Indian percussionist and drummer, Rohan Krishnamurthy, the soulful Ragas and melodies of Prasant Radhakrishnan on saxophone, and the harmonic bedrock of Colin Hogan embodies the permanence of a changing soundscape.

“Drummer/percussionist/composer Rohan Krishnamurthy is quickly becoming one of the leading interpreters of Indian classical and cross-genre music on the scene today. On August 15, he will release the self-titled debut of his exciting group, The Alaya Project, featuring longtime friends and collaborators Prasant Radhakrishnan and Colin Hogan… Together, they blend the Carnatic tradition of Indian classical music with contemporary styles, such as electric jazz, bebop and funk. In addition, the record features many surprising gems, including a take on The Beatles’ “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite” (as a nod to the trio’s genesis) and a tango-flavoured track.”

- JAZZIZ

“The Alaya Project is a California trio that combines the classical music of South India – the so-called Carnatic tradition, which is quite different from the more familiar Hindustani tradition of the north – with elements of jazz and funk. Their new debut LP consists mostly of original tunes that inventively blend Carnatic sax, Western keyboards, and percussion (both drums and the vocal percussion so essential to Indian classical music). But there IS an outlier – a version of the Beatles’ “For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite.” Alaya keeps the woozy calliope-gone-off-the rails feeling of the Fab Four’s original when playing the tune, before setting out on a sax and drum excursion into Carnatic music. When they return later to the familiar melody, you might find yourself wondering if The Alaya Project had somehow made a version that’s even trippier than the original.”

- WNYC New Sounds

“The Alaya Project’s sound is a mix of jazz, funk and Carnatic, a classical South Indian sound that focuses on vocals, with instruments mimicking the human voice via a blend of percussion, accordion and saxophone. Radhakrishnan’s saxophone floats over rhythmic Carnatic percussions by Krishnamurthy, as Hogan’s gentle piano plays. The combination shouldn’t work, and yet it does.”

- San Francisco Chronicle

“When our ancestors speak of that delicate balance between tradition and innovation, they are hearing The Alaya Project, a sonic sanctum of crystalized soul!”

- Hafez Modirzadeh, Professor of Creative/World Music at San Francisco State University

"A trio combining classical Carnatic ragas, contemporary jazz and funk, The Alaya Project is forging a beautiful new sound.”

- Andrew Gilbert, Berkeleyside