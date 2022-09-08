media release: This is a singer and guitarist who has played with many of the greatest players of the modern era and received the kind of awards and recognition that few others do. Raised in Massachusetts and self-taught on the banjo, it was a 1987 concert by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble that opened Cummings to a new world of modern blues and inspired him to take up the guitar. It didn't take long from there for him to find his way to the front of the pack. In fact, Albert Cummings' very first album FROM THE HEART (2003) was produced by Double Trouble's Chris Layton and Tommy Shannon and included the group's Reese Wynans on keyboards.

Cummings' latest release, TEN, feels like a compelling and extremely emotional summation of what the artist has seen and done. The evocative way the lyrics capture Cummings' life and his early days in music captures with exquisite detail how someone in his world went on to make such a strong impact on modern blues and beyond.