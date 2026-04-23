media release: Exploring the past. Innovating the future. Transforming the present.

Imagine embarking on a journey through time and space with each word spoken, where stories are not just told, but vividly come to life. This is the experience Dr. Albert Lin offers as a speaker and storyteller.

Known for his pioneering work using advanced technology to uncover ancient secrets, Dr. Lin brings a unique blend of science, adventure and storytelling to the stage to illuminate what makes us human. This is a return visit for Lin, who presented previously with National Geographic Live.