Albert Lin

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Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Albert Lin

Exploring the past. Innovating the future. Transforming the present.  

Imagine embarking on a journey through time and space with each word spoken, where stories are not just told, but vividly come to life. This is the experience Dr. Albert Lin offers as a speaker and storyteller.  

Known for his pioneering work using advanced technology to uncover ancient secrets, Dr. Lin brings a unique blend of science, adventure and storytelling to the stage to illuminate what makes us human. This is a return visit for Lin, who presented previously with National Geographic Live.

Exploring the past. Innovating the future. Transforming the present.  

Imagine embarking on a journey through time and space with each word spoken, where stories are not just told, but vividly come to life. This is the experience Dr. Albert Lin offers as a speaker and storyteller.  

Known for his pioneering work using advanced technology to uncover ancient secrets, Dr. Lin brings a unique blend of science, adventure and storytelling to the stage to illuminate what makes us human. This is a return visit for Lin, who presented previously with National Geographic Live.

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
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