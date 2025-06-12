Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue Fundraiser

media release: Albert's Dog Lounge is a foster-based rescue located in Whitewater. They are focused on providing loving homes to seniors, special needs, and hospice dogs. They help dogs in need from overcrowded shelters and local families who can no longer care for their pets.

Albert's needs your help! They are in need of funding to continue rescuing more lives. Donate directly to Albert's here.

10 percent of purchases at bad dog frida from 4-6 pm on June 5 & 12 donated!