media release: Join Alby C. Williams for the book launch of their second novel, "Where There Be Spies" for middle schoolers at Garden Wall Bookshop.

Alby C. Williams hails from the land of snow and salt potatoes. They are a storyteller, poet and artist of dubious skill but endless enthusiasm. If you catch them in their spare time, you might mistake them for a cat based on the amount of yarn in their immediate vicinity, but don't be fooled---they're actually several pigeons in a trench coat.

Monsters, magic, and mischief abound once more in the spellbinding sequel to WHERE THERE BE MONSTERS, perfect for fans of THE MARVELLERS and AMARI AND THE NIGHT BROTHERS. Glory Brown is finally set to start her training as a junior spherinaut at the Parliamentarium. Will she turn out to be an owl, a bee, a fox, or a magpie, like her mama? She's been waiting a lifetime for this adventure . . . and yet all she wants to do is make her family proud and try not to be homesick for the Seam and all its charm. As Glory struggles to find her place as the new kid—one with a lot of questions and a soft spot for monsters—she's also coping with the after-effects of Paxton's treachery, like the curse that still plagues her. In fact, the worlds of the Outersphere are all in the process of recovering—and Glory suspects they haven't seen the last of Paxton, either. When top secret spherinautical charts go missing, parcels are tampered with, and the pocket-orreries go haywire, the Parliamentarium of Junior Spherinauts plunges into chaos. Now, Glory, Marcus, and their new friends must work together to figure out who the thief is and if they have what it takes to save the worlds again.