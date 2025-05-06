media release: Join us for the book launch of WHERE THERE BE MONSTERS, a middle grade fantasy adventure filled with monsters, mysteries, and mischief for fans of AMARI AND THE NIGHT BROTHERS and THE MARVELLERS.

Author Alby C. Williams will be in conversation with Madison's own Laura Anne Bird at this free event perfect for the whole family!

Doors open at 6:00 PM

Author conversation starts at 6:30 PM

ABOUT THE BOOK

Eleven-year-old Glory Brown is desperate for adventure far from her family’s quaint, quiet life at The Light Inn. Generations of Browns have been stewards of this humble hotel, which acts as a sanctuary in the stretch of monster-filled land called the Seam. But Glory wants nothing more than to learn how to use her Moxie, a special magic only kids have, and to train to become a Spherinaut like her mother, exploring and documenting the perilous depths of the Outersphere.

When a mysterious boy named Marcus appears one day on a top-secret mission for the Parliamentarium – the school for aspiring Spherinauts – Glory packs up her beloved books and sets off on a once-in-a-lifetime journey that will shuttle her across time and space…and reveal new dangers lurking in the worlds beyond the Seam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alby C. Williams hails from the land of snow and salt potatoes. They are a storyteller, poet, and artist of dubious skill but endless enthusiasm. If you catch them in their spare time, you might mistake them for a cat based on the amount of yarn in their immediate vicinity, but don't be fooled -- they're actually several pigeons in a trench coat.