ONLINE: Alcohol Use, Abuse & Screening

media release: We all probably know someone who drinks more than what seems normal. It may be yourself, a friend, a parent, a partner or even a colleague. But where is the line, and whose business is it to broach the topic? How do you medically screen for alcohol abuse?

Professor Tracy Schroepfer, PhD, MSW, MS

from the University of Wisconsin-Madison specializes in issues that affect older adults. In this presentation, she will speak specifically about alcohol consumption. There are a lot of societal pressures to drink, and at the same time shame is associated with drinking too much. Also, many adults don’t know that alcohol’s effect on the body changes with age. Sign up to learn more about this sensitive topic that could be affecting the healthy aging of someone important to you. To register email Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison or call (608) 266-6581.