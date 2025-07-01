Ald. Sabrina Madison Coffee House Tour

media release: Ald. Sabrina Madison, who is serving as acting mayor from July 3-6, is hosting a coffee house tour of Madison. She invites residents to meet her at one of the stops to share a coffee, talk shop about the city, and support small businesses. The daylong tour will take place on Thursday, July 3 and notably includes a visit to the west side, a rare occurrence for the proudly east side Alder.

Tour Schedule

Java Cat Coffeehouse

4221 Lien Rd, Madison, WI 53704

7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Mercies Coffee

1748 Eagan Rd, Madison, WI 53704

8:45 AM – 9:45 AM

Zippy Lube Coffee & Espresso Bar

2013 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

10:15 AM – 11:00 AM

Cargo Coffee - South

1309 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Rasta Barista

2352 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

Lakeside Street Coffee House

402 W Lakeside St, Madison, WI 53715

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Steep & Brew West

6656 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Cargo Coffee East

750 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Additionally, Acting Mayor Madison is scheduled to make appearances at the July 4th celebrations in the Tenney-Lapham and Regent Street neighborhoods.