Ald. Sabrina Madison Coffee House Tour
media release: Ald. Sabrina Madison, who is serving as acting mayor from July 3-6, is hosting a coffee house tour of Madison. She invites residents to meet her at one of the stops to share a coffee, talk shop about the city, and support small businesses. The daylong tour will take place on Thursday, July 3 and notably includes a visit to the west side, a rare occurrence for the proudly east side Alder.
Tour Schedule
Java Cat Coffeehouse
4221 Lien Rd, Madison, WI 53704
7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
Mercies Coffee
1748 Eagan Rd, Madison, WI 53704
8:45 AM – 9:45 AM
Zippy Lube Coffee & Espresso Bar
2013 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704
10:15 AM – 11:00 AM
Cargo Coffee - South
1309 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Rasta Barista
2352 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715
12:15 PM – 12:45 PM
Lakeside Street Coffee House
402 W Lakeside St, Madison, WI 53715
1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Steep & Brew West
6656 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Cargo Coffee East
750 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703
3:00 PM – 3:45 PM
Additionally, Acting Mayor Madison is scheduled to make appearances at the July 4th celebrations in the Tenney-Lapham and Regent Street neighborhoods.