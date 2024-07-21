Aldo Leopold Nature Center 30th Anniversary

media release: An anniversary celebration for the whole family! Celebrate 30 years of children’s environmental education at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center Open House on Sunday, July 21st from 11am to 3pm. Featuring an exciting day of adventure, music, games, enjoy hands-on activities, lunch by local food trucks (vending at 1994 prices), raffles, and more!

If you’ve never been to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, this is THE perfect time to visit and discover southern Wisconsin’s ecosystems with hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy!

30th Anniversary Open House: Saturday, July 21th from 11am to 3pm

Activities include: Fort building, pond dipping, BINGO games, plant identification hike, nature mandala and phenology journal making

Food Carts Include: PaPa’s BBQ, Jakarta Cafe, The Walking Jerk, REAP Food Groups Uproot’d and a taco truck too!

This is a free event. FREE parking is available along Femrite Drive and up the driveway to ALNC. Food carts will be available, prices will be similar to those in 1994!

Many thanks to our 2024 Partners for making this event possible.

Information: aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org or (608) 221-0404 x 1