media release: Join Madison Parks friends and partners to celebrate the reimagined Aldo Leopold Park! Join us at 3:45pm for a short presentation and ribbon cutting and an afternoon and evening of fun for all ages ending the evening with a free movie. Aldo Leopold Park Reimagined is a Parks Alive event. Parks Alive is a collaborative effort across multiple City of Madison departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources including MSCR, Madison Public Library, Madison Reading Project, and more! Healthy Kids Collaborative is proud to partner with these impactful community organizations.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

1:00-4:00pm MSCR ART CART

3:30-7:30pm Madison Public Library & Bubbler Artist

3:45 pm Short Presentation & Ribbon Cutting

3:45 - 5pm DREAM BUS

4:30-7:30pm MSCR FIT2GO

4:30-7:30pm Madison Reading Project

5-7pm MSCR Girls Inc.

7:00pm Movie with Madison Parks, grab a blanket or a lawn chair and join us for the free movie!

MOVIE DETAILS: Luca - On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. 2021, PG, 1h 35m

Portable restrooms will be provided.

Parks Alive ~ Lift Leopold is a collaborative effort across multiple City departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources. Parks Alive is a great opportunity for residents to come out to local parks, build community, strengthen relationships, and have fun!

This project collaboration was made possible, in part, with consultation of the International Mountain Bike Association, with funding provided by the Dane County PARC and Ride grant and the generous donation of the Saris Foundation , through the Madison Parks Foundation . The Saris Foundation believes every child deserves a fun, safe, and energizing place to ride bikes. Their mission is to invest in bike park projects in underserved communities worldwide.

The Healthy Kids Collaborative was established in 2011 with a diverse group of Dane County partners who banded together to work on high level, policy change to combat the childhood obesity epidemic. From this core group of 10 leading organizations, we have grown into a coalition of health champions – over 500 strong, working to ensure that every child, from every neighborhood has the opportunity to be healthy. We recognize that a child’s health and wellness is integrally tied to place – to where they live, where they go to school, and where they play.