ONLINE: Aldo Leopold, Phenology and Climate Change

The Aldo Leopold Foundation is pleased to present a series of free, virtual events for Leopold Week 2021: Building an Ethic of Care!

March 8:

Aldo Leopold, best known as the author of A Sand County Almanac, was a keen observer of the natural world. Throughout his life he kept daily journals recording observations of seasonal events, especially those occurring at his beloved “Shack” on the Leopold farm which was the setting for many essays in A Sand County Almanac. Leopold’s meticulous phenological observations have provided us with an unparalleled record of when plants bloomed, birds migrated and other natural events. Comparing his observations of hundreds of natural events to recent records helps us understand how climate change is affecting the ecological community.

One lesson of Leopold’s journals is clear: For those who love nature and take time to observe it closely, keeping records enhances the enjoyment and value of our time and effort, both now and in the future.

Aldo Leopold, Phenology, and Climate Change is part of the Building an Ethic of Care speaker series hosted by the Aldo Leopold Foundation in celebration of Leopold Week 2021 (March 5-14).

Dr. Stan Temple

Senior Fellow, Aldo Leopold Foundation

Dr. Stan Temple is the Beers-Bascom Professor Emeritus in Conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For 32 years, he held the academic position once occupied by Aldo Leopold, and during that time he won every teaching award for which he was eligible. In his career, he has worked in over 21 countries helping save some of the world's rarest and most endangered species. Stan is now a Senior Fellow at the Aldo Leopold Foundation and an inductee of the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame.