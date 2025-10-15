media release: The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society’s new Half-Hour History program is a once-a-month lunchtime lecture series featuring engaging presentations on local and regional history. These FREE programs are open to all and take place at the Driftless Historium at 1:00 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

Join us for the second lecture in this new series, “Aldo Leopold’s Shack, Nina’s Story,” presented by local author, Nancy Nye Hunt, on October 15, 2025. She will discuss the new edition of her children’s book, Aldo Leopold’s Shack: Nina’s Story which tells the story of noted conservationist Aldo Leopold, and his family’s efforts to restore their worn-out farm during the 1930s and 1940s in the sand counties of Wisconsin. A special guest, Aldo Leopold’s granddaughter, Trish Stevenson, will share stories from the Leopold family. A book signing will follow the lecture. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Driftless Historium.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Nancy Nye Hunt spent her childhood exploring nature on her grandparents’ land in rural Cedarburg. She holds a B.S. degree in agricultural education from UW-Madison, worked at the state capital as a legislative liaison, was a children’s literature specialist at Madison’s Pooh Corner Bookstore, and was a substitute elementary teacher in Monona, Wisconsin. She currently volunteers as a tour guide at the Driftless Historium in Mount Horeb and writes from her home in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area which she shares with her husband, Tom, a professor emeritus of restoration ecology.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, MHAHS was founded in 1975 to collect, preserve, and share the stories of southwestern Dane County.

For more information on the Half-Hour History initiative or “Aldo Leopold’s Shack, Nina’s Story,” call 608-437-6486 or email moverland@mthorebhistory.org. Up next: “Inspiring Stories from Female Veterans: A Gold Award Project" presented by Lily Wahl on November 19. Visit www.mthorebhistory.org/events to see the full schedule.