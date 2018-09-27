RSVP for Aldo Leopold Was for the Birds

press release: Tuesday, October 2, 7–8:30 p.m.

Human-Nature Connection Lecture Series: Aldo Leopold Was for the Birds. Stanley Temple, Beers-Bascom Professor Emeritus in Conservation, UW–Madison, and senior fellow, Aldo Leopold Foundation. Leopold loved birds and birding, and his observations provide historical records that offer insight into how birds respond to environmental change. Fee: $10. Register by September 27. See additional lectures October 9, 23, and 30.