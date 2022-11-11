media release: Up Close: This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

“Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we’re leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.

Alea is a progressive and pioneering artist delivering messages of love, connection and Latinx empowerment. Her original compositions summon lush, vibrant landscapes from La Guajira, Colombia to Bronx, New York. Seamlessly blending cumbia, vallenato, ranchera, jazz and pop, Alea connects a diverse soundscape with New York City edge.