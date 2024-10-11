Alec Benjamin, Matt Hansen

media release: Following the April release of his new single, "King Size Bed," Alec Benjamin announced his 2024 ‘12 Notes’ Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Alec Benjamin is multi-platinum singer-songwriter, cementing himself as a “pop storyteller for the next generation” (TIME). Since his professional debut in 2018, Benjamin has achieved notable milestones with hit tracks like "Let Me Down Slowly" (3x-Platinum; Billboard 200), “If We Have Each Other” (Platinum), "Water Fountain" (Platinum), and "Jesus In LA" (Gold). His creative mind and natural storytelling have consistently produced soulful pop narratives with his debut mixtape Narrated By You (2018), and subsequent studio albums These Two Windows (2020) and (Un)Commentary (2022). Following the release of his most recent album, Benjamin was propelled into a successful headlining tour across the United States, Asia, Australia, and Europe – including debut performances at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival and Lollapalooza Music Festival. Benjamin boasts an extensive track record with over 9B+ global streams, 12.5M+ social media followers across his platforms, 123M+ in playlist reach, and 1.6B+ YouTube views on his channel.

Matt Hansen is 22 and based in Los Angeles, CA. He grew his platform to 2.5 million followers on TikTok by casting a soulful light on familiar songs, growth that has continued with his original music. He has a combined 100 million streams over his first eight singles, all released independently. His biggest song to date “LET EM GO” captured the hearts of listeners with Matt’s powerful vocals and lyrical message of emotional healing.