Join the Madison Area DSA for a discussion with Alec Karakatsanis, author of Copaganda, about policing, media and prevailing narratives around safety. You don’t need to have read the book, and there will be time for discussion and questions. This event is free and open to all!

October 7 at 6:30 pm in the Bea Christensen Room at the Goodman Center Brassworks Building, 214 Waubesa St.