Ales for Alzheimer's & Walk Kick-off

press release: Join Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin Tuesday, June 25, at Capital Brewery & Bier Garten, as we kick off and toast to the summer season! The Ales for Alzheimer's and the Dane County Alzheimer's Walk Committees are hosting a party in celebration of our community who helps us raise awareness and supports families impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias.

Capital Brewery is brewin' up something special. For every beer that is purchased that evening $1 will go to the cause. Special drawings, so take a chance and WIN VIP tickets to WI's Best Bloody Mary Fest in Madison (9/14/2019) and other fantastic prizes! Drawing at 6pm. Music by Madtown Mannish Boys.