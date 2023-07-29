Ales for Tails

media release: Madison’s Karben4 Brewing will host Ten Eight Service Dogs July 29 for an afternoon of fun and fundraising. Ten Eight Service Dogs is home of the goodest boys and girls - trained service dogs that faithfully help their human partners move through the world with a little more ease.

Ten Eight Service Dogs is a local 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to assist people with a medically substantiated disability in acquiring and training a service dog. Ten Eight staff will be on site for interviews, and guests can enjoy a jammin’ live band (The Cuz at 6 pm) and tasty food truck eats at the K4 taproom.

In honor of man’s best friend, K4 will offer Good Dog Brew. At 4.5% ABV, Good Dog Brew is a clean, crisp session IPA that will make you want to sit and stay for another. A portion of proceeds from the sale of Good Dog Brew will support Ten Eight Service Dogs.

Over the past decade, Karben4 has donated over $130,000 to charitable organizations through its “K4 Project”, which supports a local non-profit in the taproom each month