River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: Powerhouse vocalist and Milwaukee native, Alesia Miller, will rock the River Arts Center Mainstage singing Whitney Houston’s chart-topping songs with her dynamo band. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated, “Everyone in the house likely needed a towel after Miller’s dramatic rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

$30/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

Music
608-643-5215
