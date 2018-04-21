Alex Bueno, Llego la Leche

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: A Benefit Concert by Alex Bueno Help fund the Community Online Work Center located at 2030 South Park Street; where Onward & Upward employs homeless veterans and non-veterans to work real, legitimate online jobs, have a workstation for them to work up to 40 hours per week and a 6 month program that gives them the skills and knowledge to never be homeless and jobless again.

The Red Zone 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
