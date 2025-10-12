Alex Cook, Jing Zhang, Matthew Jordan, Michael Kelley
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Bethel will host a recital featuring our four choir section leaders - Alex Cook, Jing Zhang, Matthew Jordan, and Michael Kelley - all students at UW–Madison studying vocal performance.
The program will include an engaging mix of classical solos, American folk songs, and Broadway selections. The concert is free and open to all, with a reception to follow.
Info
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music