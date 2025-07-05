Alex Cope Trio

to

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: Alex Cope’s swinging feel on the drums creates the perfect mood for any occasion. Backed up by Noah Joque on trumpet and Alex Feucht on bass, the Alex Cope Trio brings jazz to life, from the poignant melodies of the Great American Songbook to the cool grooves of bossa nova. Coming out of UW-Madison’s jazz program, the trio’s experience playing in school and around Madison allows them to adapt to any situation, from a high-energy party to a laid-back happy hour. Ultimately, the trio’s dynamic approach to the jazz canon livens up any room.

Info

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
Music
608-848-6261
to
Google Calendar - Alex Cope Trio - 2025-07-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alex Cope Trio - 2025-07-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alex Cope Trio - 2025-07-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alex Cope Trio - 2025-07-05 18:00:00 ical