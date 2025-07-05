media release: Alex Cope’s swinging feel on the drums creates the perfect mood for any occasion. Backed up by Noah Joque on trumpet and Alex Feucht on bass, the Alex Cope Trio brings jazz to life, from the poignant melodies of the Great American Songbook to the cool grooves of bossa nova. Coming out of UW-Madison’s jazz program, the trio’s experience playing in school and around Madison allows them to adapt to any situation, from a high-energy party to a laid-back happy hour. Ultimately, the trio’s dynamic approach to the jazz canon livens up any room.