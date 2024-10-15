Alex Cunningham & Lisa Cameron, Bob Bucko, Jr., Battalion of Cloudships, Swan Ferraro

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Alex Cunningham is a violinist, improviser, and visual artist based in St. Louis, MO. His recorded output spans free improvisation, drone, noise, and minimalist composition. Lisa Cameron (Austin, TX) uses amplified/acoustic percussion and strings, locating resonant frequencies in space to create oscillating overtones employed as sound sources for live improvisation.

Bob Bucko, Jr. will present a new set exploring the textures of the bass clarinet using contact mics. Through sampler manipulation of dog and human heartbeats, dense polyrhythms emerge and mesh with glacial drones and synthesized reeds.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.