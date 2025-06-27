media release: This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Presented by FPC Live.

One of the most critically hailed comedians of his generation, Alex Edelman is best known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling. His last offering, JUST FOR US, played more than 500 performances all over the world before premiering as an HBO original comedy special in April of 2024. Along the way, it made award-winning stops in Melbourne, Edinburgh, London, and numerous sold-out runs in New York, where Edelman joined a small group of comedians who have played on Broadway with a three-month stretch at the Hudson Theatre. He has previously won the prestigious Foster’s Best Newcomer prize at the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival for his debut one man show, MILLENNIAL, only the second American ever to have done so and the first since 1997. In 2024 Alex was the recipient of a special Tony Award, was named to the Time100 list of most influential people, and won an Emmy award.

﻿Edelman appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut for Netflix, UNFROSTED, alongside Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and more. He is currently developing a movie with A24 that he will write, direct and star in with Marc Platt and Steven Levenson producing. His debut non-fiction collection, I DON’T BELONG HERE, recently sold to Avid Reader at auction. Alex will next be seen starring in Greg Daniels’ spinoff of THE OFFICE for Peacock. He also writes on the show as a Consulting Producer.

Beyond his front-of-camera work, Alex was a staff writer on THE GREAT INDOORS for CBS, a story editor on TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS for Netflix, and the head writer for SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER, which raised over $3.5 million for the CDC Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund, and featured talent such as Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Fran Drescher, Idina Menzel, Jason Alexander, Rachel Brosnahan, and many more. He has written for outlets such as The Atlantic and The Believer, has written and produced documentaries for the US State Department and ESPN’s “30 for 30” series, and spent more than a decade working as a speechwriter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.