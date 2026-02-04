6 & 8:30 pm, 3/30-31. $42-$31.

media release: One of the most critically hailed comedians of his generation, Alex Edelman is best known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative driven storytelling. His last offering, JUST FOR US, played more than 500 performances all over the world, including on Broadway before premiering as an HBO original comedy special in April of 2024 earning him a place on the Time 100 list, a Tony Award, and an Emmy award. Edelman appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut for Netflix, UNFROSTED. He is currently developing a movie with A24 that he will write, direct and star in with Marc Platt and Steven Levenson producing. His debut non-fiction collection, I DON’T BELONG HERE, recently sold to Avid Reader at auction. Alex was a staff writer on THE GREAT INDOORS for CBS, a story editor on TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS for Netflix, and the head writer for SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER, which raised over $3.5 million for the CDC Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. He has written for outlets such as The Atlantic and The Believer, has written and produced documentaries for the US State Department and ESPN’s “30 for 30” series, and spent more than a decade working as a speechwriter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. Alex will next be seen starring in THE PAPER, Greg Daniels’s THE OFFICE spinoff, for Peacock. He also writes on the show as a Consulting Producer.