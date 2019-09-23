Alex Kiander, Jacob Koch, PJ Moody, Gabe Oviawe

press release: 𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐈𝐑𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 - Exhibition & Gallery Nights: A week-long Gallery featuring local and regional Photographers with work on display in the Commonwealth Gallery space. $𝟓 suggested donation.

Photographers: Alex Kiander, Gabe Oviawe, Jacob Koch, PJ Moody

Weekday Hours 5PM - 10:30PM

𝙋𝙤𝙥-𝙐𝙥 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 / 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚

𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟑.𝟏𝟗 : Opening Night Party (5PM-10:30PM) - Photo Exhibition

𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟒.𝟏𝟗 - 𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟓.𝟏𝟗 : Open Gallery (5PM-10:30PM)

𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟔.𝟏𝟗 : 3D Photo Pop-Up (𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖆 B𝖔𝖎) (5PM-10:30PM)

𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟕.𝟏𝟗 : Street Food - (Andy Jack)

Clothing Brand Pop-Up - (dontlookbrand, The Cake Baker, Heavy7Hearts Clothing Line, Simba Clothing, (Vink) Sam Christensen

Polaroid Pop-Up - Sultan Sinbad

DJ Set - Xexyz

𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟖.𝟏𝟗 : Open Gallery (5PM-10:30PM) - (𝔸𝕗𝕥𝕖𝕣-ℙ𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝔹𝔻)

𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟗.𝟏𝟗 : Open Gallery (5PM-10:30PM)