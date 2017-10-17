press release:

A Room of One's Own is pleased to welcome Alex Lemon, author of the memoir Feverland, for a reading and book signing!

Alex Lemon is a poet and the author of two works of nonfiction: Happy, selected by Kirkus as one of the best memoirs of 2010, and Feverland: A Memoir in Shards, forthcoming in 2017. His collections of poems include The Wish Book and Fancy Beasts; a fifth, Or Beauty, is also forthcoming. He teaches in the low-residency MFA program at Ashland University and is Associate Professor at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where he lives.

About Feverland: Brain surgery; Rilke, Rodin, and the craters of the moon; monkeys stealing an egg outside a temple in Kathmandu; wildfires in southern California; a son born into a shadowy hospital room; love; joy. This is a fragmented exploration of what it means to be a man in twenty-first-century America—and a harrowing, associative memoir about how we live with the beauties and horrors of our pasts.