Alex Mercado Trio

press release: “Pianist Alex Mercado is one of the finest jazz musicians that Mexico has produced”

INSTRUMENTATION AND PERSONNEL:

Alex Mercado - Piano

Bob DeBoo - Bass

Rodrigo Villanueva - Drums

Alex Mercado: A pianist with astounding technique and boundless imagination, Alex Mercado is acclaimed for his ability to write striking compositions and create vibrant sonic landscapes that have resonated with critics and audiences alike in his native Mexico and internationally. On his fourth album and latest release Paisajes (2017) after Refraction (2016) Symbiosis (2014) and 2012’s The Watcher, Mercado takes us on a journey through a vibrant musical world full of engaging melodies and the dynamic improvisations that typify the finest in contemporary modern jazz.

Alex Mercado, a Yamaha artist, has recorded and performed with Antonio Sánchez, Scott Colley, Bryan Lynch, Sachal Vasandani, Eric Alexander. Magos Herrera, Camila Meza, Luca Santaniello, Emanuele Cisi among other and has toured extensively in Europe, Asia, and his native Mexico.

Bob DeBoo: Based in Saint Louis, Missouri, bassist Bob DeBoo has played for audiences all over the country for the last twenty years. He has worked with many notable jazz artists including Matt Wilson, Ronnie Burrage, Seamus Blake, Peter Martin, Montez Coleman, Terrance Blanchard, Marquis Hill, Byron Stripling, Tony Desare, Christopher McBride, Houston Person, and many more. He is also active in jazz education as a teaching artist with JazzSTL's 'JazzU' program, and Peter Martin's 'Open Studio Network.'

Rodrigo Villanueva: Drummer, composer, producer, and director; Rodrigo Villanueva holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas. He has played and recorded with many jazz, classical and pop artists from Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the U.S. Among them are Stefan Karlsson, Lynn Seaton, Eddie Gomez, Fareed Haque, Ed Saindon, Ben Sidran, Liam Teague, Rodolfo Sanchez, Lee Tomboulian, Hiro Morozumi, Jangeun Bae, Carlos Guedes, Takayoshi Yoshioka, Jon Anderson, Carlos Prieto, Roberto Limón, Sandra Kaye, Carla White, Tony Monaco, Reggie Thomas, Craig Butterfield, Anders Svanoe and Latin Pop singers: Lucero, Shaila Durcal and Alejandro Fernandez. Rodrigo is currently a full professor of jazz studies at Northern Illinois University where he teaches jazz drumset, jazz arranging and directs the NIU Jazz Ensemble. Rodrigo performs regularly with his jazz trio and quartet, the Eddie Gomez Trio, the NIU Jazz Faculty Group Nucleus, Liam Teague’s Panoramic, Alex Mercado and Anders Svanoe.