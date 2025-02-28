Alex Mikev reception

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: February 24 – March 1, Gallery 7, Humanities Building, 7th Floor, 455 N Park St, Madison. Reception: Friday, February 28, 6-9pm

Building in the Imagination includes video projection, animation, and other media to explore reality vs. the imagination in how we make and build things.

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-1660
