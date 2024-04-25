Alex White with Ashish Pradhan & Dave Wyatt, You First (Me First & the Gimmie Gimmies tribute), Raquel Aleman featuring Captain Smooth, Dan Plourde, Kevin Willmott II, Brighter Daze

media release: Madison musicians and businesses unite to raise money for those who are trapped in the devastating conflict in the Middle East.

On April 25th, 2024, The Bur Oak will host a concert where local artists and businesses will collaborate and raise funds to benefit civilians caught in the crossfire of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The name of the event is: A Concert for Palestinian Relief: Art & Action for Our Human Family. It’s an opportunity to come together and generate money to provide some crucial assistance for this cause, and enjoy some live entertainment while doing so.

The show’s program will entail an entertaining evening of rock, Americana, R&B, punk, progressive hip hop and funk from Wisconsin artists donating their time and talent in solidarity with Palestine. There will also be a raffle with great prizes donated by local businesses. All net proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, which provides aid to civilians on the ground in the areas affected by the conflict.

The concert will feature performances by: Alex White with Ashish Pradhan & Dave Wyatt, You First (Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies Tribute Band), Raquel Aleman featuring Captain Smooth, Dan Plourde (Gin Mill Hollow), Kevin Willmott (Don’t Mess With Cupid), and Brighter Daze (Progressive Hip Hop).

Event sponsors: The Up North Bar, Chill Therapeutic Massage, Alchemy, Star Liquor, The Ideal Bar, Digital Organics, Max Ink Radio

Doors: 6:30pm, Show: 7:30pm, $10 donation at the door, 21 and over event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/454163390516508/