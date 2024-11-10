Alex White & the Friends, Wild Violets, Kevin Willmott II, BrighterDaze, Meggie Shays

media release: Madison musicians and businesses unite to raise money for those who are trapped in the devastating conflict in the Middle East.

On November 10, 2024, The Gamma Ray Bar will host a concert where local artists and businesses will collaborate and raise funds to benefit civilians caught in the crossfire of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The name of the event is: A Concert for Palestinian Relief: Art & Action for Our Human Family. It’s an opportunity to come together and generate money to provide some crucial assistance for this cause, and enjoy some live entertainment while doing so.

The show’s program will entail an entertaining evening of rock, Americana, R&B, pop, progressive hip hop, folk music and funk from Wisconsin artists donating their time and talent in solidarity with Palestine. There will also be a raffle with great prizes donated by local businesses, ans a speech given by a representative from the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project (MRSCP). All net proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, which provides aid to civilians on the ground in the areas affected by the conflict.

The concert will feature performances by:

Alex White & the Friends, Wild Violets, Kevin Willmott II, BrighterDaze, and Meggie Shays.

Our event sponsors are: Willy Street Co-op, The Sylvee, Guitar Ship of Wisconsin, Stoughton Opera House, Inner Fire Yoga, The Up North Bar, Alchemy, The Ideal Bar, The Black Bear Inn, and Digital Organics.

Doors: 3:30pm, Show: 4:30pm, $10 donation at the door, 21 and over event.