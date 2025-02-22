Alex Williams, Kaylin Kole, Lexi Lew
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
courtesy Atomic Music Group
A close-up of Alex Williams.
Alex Williams
media release: Main Street welcomes three amazing artists in one night! Kaylin Kole & Lexi Lew will be opening up starting at 6pm until 8:45pm. Alex Williams is to follow from 9pm until 10:30pm. $10 cover charge at the door or buy your tickets ahead of time using the link below!
