Alex Williams, Kaylin Kole, Lexi Lew

to

Buy Tickets

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release:  Main Street welcomes three amazing artists in one night! Kaylin Kole & Lexi Lew will be opening up starting at 6pm until 8:45pm. Alex Williams is to follow from 9pm until 10:30pm. $10 cover charge at the door or buy your tickets ahead of time using the link below!

Info

Music
608-291-2422
