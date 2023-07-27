Alex Williams, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band

media release: Alex Williams is a neo-traditional country music artist, similar to Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson and Jamey Johnson. Originally from Pendleton, Indiana, Williams sign with Julian Raymond and released his August 2017 song "Better Than Myself" with his band, including J.T. Corenflos, Matt Rollings and Victor Indrizzo. More recently you may have heard Alex Williams song "No Reservations" on the Yellowstone episode 508 released January 1, 2023!

Mason Meyer and The Stolen Thunder Band will be opening at 6:30 and Alex Williams will be performing 8:30-10:00 PM