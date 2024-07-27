Alex Williams, Tylor & the Train Robbers

media release: Raised in Pendleton, Indiana, Alex Williams grew up assuming he’d follow his father into criminal justice – but was laying down the law onstage by high school. It was actually his dad who encouraged his early songwriting, Williams says, and fusing hard hitting heavy metal with guitar-driven rock with a deep-beyond-his-years baritone, he was soon gigging between Indiana and Texas, where a cousin had a bar.

Still rooted in tradition and a bold, against-the-grain swagger, Waging Peace finds Williams growing – professionally and personally. Finding guitar-slinging inspiration in everything from Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers to Jerry Reed, plus the biting Texan poetry of songwriters Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, Williams scours his very soul in each song, rumbling vocals framed by organic twang and retro fuzz. And unfortunately, there’s plenty of ground to cover.

Over 12 deeply-personal songs produced by Ben Fowler, Williams gets real about the cost of living wide open. Built around an internal struggle between good and evil, he comes clean, seeks redemption and learns to trust his instincts again, injecting that pure-country theme with a blast of Rust-Belt rock.

For the past decade, Tylor & the Train Robbers have been blazing trails, carving a path through the heartland with their roots country and Americana music. With boots worn thin from relentless touring, they’ve crisscrossed the country, honing their craft and delivering electrifying performances, leaving a trail of devoted fans in their wake. Brothers Tylor Ketchum, Jason Bushman, and Tommy Bushman form the core of this musical powerhouse. Tylor, the eldest, takes the reins as the band’s frontman, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter, weaving stories through his lyrics.