media release: Join the discussion on the book Proud Warriors: African American Combat Units in World War II with author Dr. Alexander Bielakowski. The University of Houston professor will discuss his latest work, which focuses on the role of African Americans during World War II and how they overcame adversity to form an integrated Armed Forces.

This event is free and is suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.