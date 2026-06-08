× Expand Janet Mami Takayama A guitarist and singer on stage. Dee Alexander (right) and John McLean.

media release: Madison Jazz Festival events:

Friday, June 19: iGnitE jAzz Showcase, 6:30 pm, Trinity United Methodist Church.

Once again, Madison Jazz Society is holding a summer iGnitE jAzz Camp from June 15-19, 2026. Musicians of all ages and level of experience AND audience members are invited to get involved. The camp will culminate with a showcase concert on Friday, June 19, 2026 as one of the kick-off events of the festival!

Friday, June 19, 8:00pm: Alexander/McLean Project at North Street Cabaret $

Renowned Chicago jazz vocalist and AACM member DeeAlexander brings her collaboration with guitarist John McLean to North Street Cabaret to kick off the festival. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, June 20: Sonic Saxophone Summit at Cafe CODA, 8 pm, $

Sunday, June 21, 5:00-6:15pm: Mr. Chair at Allen Centennial Garden

The Summer Concert Series at Allen Centenniel Garden, UW-Madison, presents Mr. Chair: Jason Kutz (piano), Ben Ferris (bass), and Mike Koszewski (drums) in a free outdoor concert. Joyful, fearless, unpredictable. An innovative, genre-blending piano trio known for its jazz, classical, rock, and improv fusion. Classical craft meets jazz imagination.

Sunday, June 21, 6:30pm-9:00pm: Madison Jazz Jam at Stone Horse Green, 7550 Hubbard Ave, Middleton

June 21 is Make Music Day around the world! Join in the celebration by participating in or listening to a free jazz jam at Middleton's Stone Horse Green hosted by the Madison Jazz Jam.

Monday, June 22: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad at Warner Park

As part of our annual collaboration with the New Bridge Madison Summer Concert Series, the Festival will feature Madison's Orquesta SalSoul del Mad in a free outdoor concert at the Warner Park shelter.

Tuesday, June 23, 7:00pm: Mathis Picard at Arts + Literature Laboratory $

Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory present NYC-based French-Malagasy pianist, composer, producer, and bandleader Mathis Picard in an intimate solo concert. Tickets on sale Friday, May 22.

Wednesday and Thursday events announced soon!

Friday, June 26: Memorial Union Terrace

4:30pm | Canção

6:30pm | The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3)

8:30pm | Nate Smith

Saturday, June 27: Memorial Union Terrace

12:30pm | Madison High School Jazz All-Stars

2pm | Alysha Brilla Trio

4pm | Black Power Dance

5pm | Endea Owens and the Cookout

7pm | Wycliffe Gordon

9pm | Ghost-Note

*Please note the schedule is subject to change.