media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for a special author talk with Alexandra Diaz, who wrote "Farewell, Cuba Mi Isla" and "Santiago's Road Home." Alexandra will discuss her books and lead a creative writing workshop after. Geared for ages 8-11, but open to all! No registration is required. Refreshments will be served.

LACIS is pleased to welcome Cuban-American author, Alexandra Diaz, to campus for a multi-day residency in April!

Her visit will feature a variety of special events including a workshop at Oconomowoc High School, story/craft hour at Sauk City Library, and a story/craft hour at Centro Hispano. Questions can be directed to Sarah Ripp (skripp@wisc.edu / 608-262-0616).

About Alexandra Diaz: Alexandra Diaz is an award-winning author for children and teens. She has written and translated into Spanish the immigration books THE ONLY ROAD; THE CROSSROADS; SANTIAGO’S ROAD HOME; and FAREWELL CUBA, MI ISLA. Her forthcoming middle grade book, CAMP BIG TOP, is about empowerment in circus arts, of which she is an aerial instructor and professional stilt walker.

An overactive imagination had her making up stories at an early age and led to getting an MA in Writing for Young People from Bath Spa University. The daughter of Cuban refugees, she is a native Spanish speaker who currently lives in Santa Fe, NM.