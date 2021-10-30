UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

Alexandra Flint masters piano recital

Program

French Suite III in B Minor, BWV 814 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

I. Allemande

II. Courante

III. Sarabande

IV. Angloise

V. Menuet

VI. Trio

VII. Gigue

Piano Sonata in A Minor, D. 537 Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

I. Allegro, ma non troppo

II. Allegretto quasi Andantino

III. Allegro vivace

Le tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

I. Prélude

II. Fugue

III. Forlane

IV. Rigaudon

V. Menuet

VI. Toccata

Alexandra Flint began her study of the piano at age five while living in Anchorage, Alaska. She studied with Mrs. Rumi Smith for nine years before moving to South Texas with her family where she began studying with Dr. David Sutanto at Del Mar College. After graduating from Del Mar with her associate degree in Applied Music/ Music Education, she transferred to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi where she completed her bachelor’s in Piano Performance while studying with Dr. Dino Mulic.

Currently, Alexandra is earning her master’s degree in Piano Performance in the studio of Christopher Taylor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her goals upon graduation include pursing her doctoral degree in piano performance and pedagogy and a career in performance and teaching at the pre-college and collegiate level. When she is not practicing or teaching, Alexandra enjoys reading novels, spending time outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family.