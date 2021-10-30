Alexandra Flint
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Free I No ticket required
Alexandra Flint masters piano recital
……
Program
French Suite III in B Minor, BWV 814 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
I. Allemande
II. Courante
III. Sarabande
IV. Angloise
V. Menuet
VI. Trio
VII. Gigue
Piano Sonata in A Minor, D. 537 Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
I. Allegro, ma non troppo
II. Allegretto quasi Andantino
III. Allegro vivace
Le tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
I. Prélude
II. Fugue
III. Forlane
IV. Rigaudon
V. Menuet
VI. Toccata
……
Alexandra Flint began her study of the piano at age five while living in Anchorage, Alaska. She studied with Mrs. Rumi Smith for nine years before moving to South Texas with her family where she began studying with Dr. David Sutanto at Del Mar College. After graduating from Del Mar with her associate degree in Applied Music/ Music Education, she transferred to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi where she completed her bachelor’s in Piano Performance while studying with Dr. Dino Mulic.
Currently, Alexandra is earning her master’s degree in Piano Performance in the studio of Christopher Taylor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her goals upon graduation include pursing her doctoral degree in piano performance and pedagogy and a career in performance and teaching at the pre-college and collegiate level. When she is not practicing or teaching, Alexandra enjoys reading novels, spending time outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family.