Alexandra Riesco reception

media release: Pathways

On view: February 27–March 27, 2026

Reception: Friday, March 6, 5–8 pm

Tandem Press Apex Gallery: 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison

Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Friday, 10 am–4 pm and by appointment

We are pleased to host Pathways, a master of fine arts degree qualifier exhibition by Alexandra Riesco, University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA candidate and 2025–2026 Tandem Press studio curatorial project assistant.

Inspired by her experiences living in several disparate environments, Alexandra Riesco creates records of place and movement through printed and handmade paper pieces. In images that oscillate between abstract and representational, microscopic and macroscopic, she studies the ground closely through a scientific lens, exploring the idea of home in a time of uncertainty and the integral connection between humans and the environment.

This exhibition will be on view during Friday's Jazz Night on Feb. 27, but please also mark your calendars for the opening reception on March 6!